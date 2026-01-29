PM Modi welcomes Economic Survey 2025-26, highlights 'steady progress'
India
Prime Minister Modi has welcomed the new Economic Survey, which projects India's economy growing 6.8%-7.2% in FY27 and staying strong in the years ahead.
The survey also points to solid fundamentals like innovation, better infrastructure, and support for farmers and small businesses.
Why should you care?
The Survey flagged easing inflation—which means prices aren't rising as fast.
More people are filing income tax (up from 6.9 crore to 9.2 crore), helping boost government revenue.
Plus, job creation is up thanks to big manufacturing-linked investments—good news if you're thinking about future opportunities.