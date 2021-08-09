Home / News / India News / PM transfers about Rs. 19,500 crore to over 9.75cr farmers
PM transfers about Rs. 19,500 crore to over 9.75cr farmers

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 03:41 pm
The government has so far transferred nine installments under PM-KISAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually transferred about Rs. 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiaries farmers under the government's PM-KISAN scheme. With this, the government has so far transferred nine installments amounting to around Rs. 1.57 lakh crore to farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Here are more details.

Financial benefit

The PM-KISAN scheme was announced in February 2019

After the release of the amount, the PM interacted with beneficiaries of this scheme from across the country. An annual financial benefit of Rs. 6,000 is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs. 2,000 each, under PM-KISAN. The scheme was announced in February 2019 in the Budget.

The fund is transferred directly to bank accounts of beneficiaries

The first installment was for December 2018-March 2019 period. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Addressing the virtual event in the presence of the Prime Minister, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that before the ninth installment, the central government had disbursed about Rs. 1.37 lakh crore to around 11 crore beneficiaries under the scheme.

Farmers have worked hard despite the COVID-19 pandemic: Tomar

The government has linked 2.28 crore PM-KISAN beneficiaries with the Kisan Credit Card scheme, under which they have been able to avail loans up to Rs. 2.32 lakh crore so far. He also said the farmers have worked hard despite the challenges of COVID-19 and ensured bumper production last year. Better output is expected in the coming days due to continued farmers' efforts.

Government is focusing on boosting domestic production: Tomar

Expressing concern over the shortage of edible oils and pulses, Tomar said the government is focusing on boosting domestic production through several schemes so that the country's dependence on imports decreases. Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje, as well as Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal, were among state ministers and officials present in the event.

