PMO shifts to new office building in Central Vista
India
After nearly eight decades at South Block, Prime Minister Modi's office has officially shifted to a brand-new address—Seva Teerth situated on Raisina Hill.
This new hub now brings together the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat under one roof.
Seva Teerth isn't just a change of scenery
Seva Teerth isn't just a change of scenery—it's designed for smarter, greener governance.
Part of the massive Central Vista revamp, the complex features digital-first offices, advanced security, and eco-friendly touches like renewable energy and water conservation.
Housing the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat, it aims to boost collaboration and make government work more smoothly for everyone.