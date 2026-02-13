PMO shifts to new office building in Central Vista

Seva Teerth isn't just a change of scenery

Seva Teerth isn't just a change of scenery—it's designed for smarter, greener governance.

Part of the massive Central Vista revamp, the complex features digital-first offices, advanced security, and eco-friendly touches like renewable energy and water conservation.

Housing the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat, it aims to boost collaboration and make government work more smoothly for everyone.