Police busts human trafficking racket, eight arrested

Sneha Das
Jun 05, 2021
Police busts human trafficking racket, eight arrested
Investigations are on to find out how many girls have been trafficked by the gang so far

A racket involved in the alleged trafficking of girls from remote rural tribal areas of Jharkhand was busted in Dumka on Friday and eight persons were arrested in this connection, a police officer said. "The gang trafficked the girls belonging to poor families by arranging their fake marriages and taking them to states like Uttar Pradesh," police said.

In this article
Details

Money was provided to parents on pretext of arranging weddings

Dumka Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vijay Kumar said that the modus operandi of the gang was to provide money to the parents of the girls on the pretext of arranging the weddings of their daughters. "Soon after the fake marriages, the girls were trafficked to states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana," he said.

Arrest

Police has seized money and other valuables from their possession

"Of the eight arrested, six persons hail from Uttar Pradesh, one is from Madhya Pradesh, and the middleman belongs to Jharkhand," Kumar said. "The police has seized a four-wheeler, two wedding attires, Rs. 80,000, mobile phones and Aadhar cards from their possession," the officer said. The middleman had called the members of the gang to Dumka when they were arrested.

Similar incident

A similar case of human trafficking was reported in Hyderabad

The police said that investigations are on to find out how many girls have so far been trafficked by the gang. A similar incident was reported on May 28 in Hyderabad where Rachakonda Police rescued three women in a decoy operation at Balapur and arrested three persons on the charges of trafficking humans, according to The Times of India.

Trending Topics