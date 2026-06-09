Police enforcement after BJP win boosts West Bengal helmet sales

Studds 70% jump Vega 30% boost

This time, enforcement was consistent everywhere, not just in big cities, so helmet shops saw record growth.

Brands like Studds reported a huge 70% jump in sales (kids' helmets more than doubled!), while Vega saw a 30% boost, especially from smaller towns and semi-urban markets.

Aditya Verma, general manager (sales and marketing) at Studds Accessories, says much of the demand is from first-time buyers, thanks to police awareness drives and a real push for public safety across the state.