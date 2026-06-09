Police enforcement after BJP win boosts West Bengal helmet sales
Helmet sales shot up across West Bengal in May 2026 after police started seriously enforcing helmet rules, right after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election win.
In Kolkata alone, more than 35,600 prosecutions for riding without a helmet were issued in May 2026. The numbers are likely much higher statewide.
The crackdown is all about making roads safer for everyone.
Studds 70% jump Vega 30% boost
This time, enforcement was consistent everywhere, not just in big cities, so helmet shops saw record growth.
Brands like Studds reported a huge 70% jump in sales (kids' helmets more than doubled!), while Vega saw a 30% boost, especially from smaller towns and semi-urban markets.
Aditya Verma, general manager (sales and marketing) at Studds Accessories, says much of the demand is from first-time buyers, thanks to police awareness drives and a real push for public safety across the state.