President Droupadi Murmu comforts Janjal Pravin's mother at Rashtrapati Bhavan
India
At the Kirti Chakra ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu offered comfort to the mother of Sepoy Janjal Pravin, who was honored posthumously for his bravery.
As Pravin's mother stood visibly moved during the ceremony, President Murmu shared a few kind words and support in a heartfelt moment that stood out during the event.
Kirti Chakra honors peacetime gallantry
The Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, recognizing acts of courage or self-sacrifice off the battlefield.
The ceremony brought together top officials and families of other awardees, with Pravin's story serving as a reminder of the real people behind these honors and inspiring many with his dedication to the nation.