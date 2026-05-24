President Droupadi Murmu to present 66 Padma Awards Monday
India
President Droupadi Murmu is set to host the first big Padma Awards ceremony of 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.
She'll be presenting 66 awards this round, including two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan, and 58 Padma Shri, while top leaders like Vice President Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Modi look on.
Of 66 awardees, 45 everyday heroes
What's really special this year: 45 awardees include everyday heroes from marginalized communities and far-flung regions, recognized for their impact in healthcare, education, sustainability, and more.
Many have overcome tough odds to make a difference.
The rest of the winners will be honored in a second round later, reminding us that India's civilian honors truly celebrate excellence from all walks of life.