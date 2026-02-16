President Murmu to attend International Fleet Review 2026
President Droupadi Murmu is set to check out the International Fleet Review (IFR) on February 18, 2026, from onboard INS Sumedha.
Her visit is part of a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh, and the IFR itself runs from February 15-25, bringing together over 60 warships, with naval aircraft from three nations—a pretty big deal for global naval teamwork.
IFR will include demonstrations like sailing parades, flypasts, etc
Get ready for some serious action: the IFR will feature steampasts, flypasts, sailing parades, helicopter rescues, and marine commando demos. India's own INS Vikrant will be front and center.
Plus, it's not just old friends—Germany, the Philippines, and the UAE are joining for the first time alongside ships from the US, Russia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.
Events like this boost cooperation between navies
Beyond looking cool on social media feeds (expect epic ship pics), events like this boost cooperation between navies—think anti-submarine drills or search-and-rescue missions that could actually save lives someday.
The IFR is being held alongside the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium where nations talk shop about working better together on security at sea.