Prime Minister Narendra Modi says tour agreements create youth jobs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that agreements from his recent five-country tour are set to create fresh opportunities for young Indians.
Speaking at the Rozgar Mela, where more than 51,000 appointment letters for government jobs were handed out, he highlighted how partnerships in clean energy, critical minerals, and sustainable development will fuel growth.
Modi tour deals boost shipbuilding jobs
Modi pointed out that collaborations with the UAE and Norway in shipbuilding will boost demand for engineers and skilled workers.
He emphasized India's rising status as a global power, mentioning deals in semiconductors, artificial intelligence with Sweden, and supercomputing with the UAE.
New investments in manufacturing, railways, defense, and tech are expected to bring unprecedented opportunities for young professionals.