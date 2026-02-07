Protests erupt in Punjab after police raid farmer leaders' homes
On Friday, Feb 6, 2026, Punjab Police raided the homes of several Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leaders to detain them and stop a planned protest in Bathinda.
The protest was meant to demand the release of Baldev Singh Chauke and Shagandeep Singh Jeond, who have been in jail since last April after violent demonstrations over local issues.
Police action sparks clashes at barricades
The police action sparked clashes at barricades, with protesters briefly detaining officials and police using tear gas—raising tensions even more.
BKU leaders called the raids a betrayal and an attempt to silence their right to protest.
Many unions across Punjab responded by holding their own protests, saying these crackdowns threaten basic democratic rights.
For young people watching this unfold, it's a reminder of how quickly protests can escalate—and why protecting freedom of expression still matters.