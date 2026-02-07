Protests erupt in Punjab after police raid farmer leaders' homes

Police action sparks clashes at barricades

The police action sparked clashes at barricades, with protesters briefly detaining officials and police using tear gas—raising tensions even more.

BKU leaders called the raids a betrayal and an attempt to silence their right to protest.

Many unions across Punjab responded by holding their own protests, saying these crackdowns threaten basic democratic rights.

For young people watching this unfold, it's a reminder of how quickly protests can escalate—and why protecting freedom of expression still matters.