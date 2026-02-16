Puducherry to experience power cuts on February 17: Check details
Heads up, Puducherry! The Electricity Department has scheduled power cuts across several neighborhoods this Tuesday (Feb 17, 2026) for essential feeder maintenance.
They've shared a list of affected areas and timings so you can plan ahead.
Outages in these areas
From 10am to 5pm places like Muthupillaipalayam, Radha Nagar, Sabthagiri Royal City, Balaji Nagar, Pitchaveeranpet and nearby localities will be without electricity.
Other spots—including parts of Kalmedupet Road and parts of Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar—are also on the list.
There's another outage from 1pm to 5pm in Karikalampakkam, Perungalore and Thanathumedu; plus a separate cut from 10am to 2pm affecting Ariyapalayam and Villianur Market.
Why the blackouts?
The department says these blackouts are needed for maintenance—to keep things running smoothly later.
A press note lists the affected areas and timings.