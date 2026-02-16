Puducherry to experience power cuts on February 17: Check details

Outages in these areas

From 10am to 5pm places like Muthupillaipalayam, Radha Nagar, Sabthagiri Royal City, Balaji Nagar, Pitchaveeranpet and nearby localities will be without electricity.

Other spots—including parts of Kalmedupet Road and parts of Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar—are also on the list.

There's another outage from 1pm to 5pm in Karikalampakkam, Perungalore and Thanathumedu; plus a separate cut from 10am to 2pm affecting Ariyapalayam and Villianur Market.