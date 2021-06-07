Home / News / India News / Pune: Major fire breaks out at chemical factory; 18 dead
India

Pune: Major fire breaks out at chemical factory; 18 dead

Written by
Ramya Patelkhana
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 09:54 pm
Pune: Major fire breaks out at chemical factory; 18 dead
Credits:
Pune: Fire at sanitizer firm claims 18 lives; many missing

In a major tragedy, at least 18 employees of a chemical factory located in Pune, Maharashtra lost their lives while many are still missing as a massive fire broke out at the company's sanitizer manufacturing unit on Monday. According to reports, there were about 37 employees on duty when the blaze erupted at the chemical factory in Pune's Ghotawade Phata area. Here's more.

In this article
Details

Fire erupted at factory of SVS Aqua Technologies

News agency PTI reported that the incident occurred at the chemical factory of a company named SVS Aqua Technologies. Soon after the blaze erupted, the local fire department had rushed at least six fire engines to the plant. At least a dozen of the employees, including women, are reportedly still trapped in the fire.

Twitter Post

Here are some visuals from the fire incident

Fire department

At least 17 employees missing after the blaze: Official

The local fire department dispatched a big contingent to the incident site to extinguish the blaze and rescue those stuck inside, said officials. "According to company officials, at least 17 of their workers were missing after the blaze broke out," an official told PTI. Some reports suggested that the number of casualties may rise.

Reason

Fire erupted due to a spark at plastic packaging section

While the fire has been brought under control now, the search and rescue operations for the missing employees are still ongoing, according to officials. The fire reportedly erupted at the plastic packaging section in the sanitizer manufacturing unit. "Due to some spark at the (packaging) section, the fire broke out and as there was plastic around, so it spread rapidly," said an official.

Statement

Cooling and search operation is underway: Chief Fire Officer

Credits:

"The fire broke out during plastic packing, smoke was so much that female workers could not find an escape. We have recovered 17 bodies - 15 women and 2 men," Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), told news agency ANI. "Cooling and search operation is underway," he added.

Ex-gratia

Pained by the loss of lives: PM Modi

Credits:

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the deaths of the employees. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the family of those who lost their lives, while Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured.

Share this timeline
