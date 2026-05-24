Pune airport begins Ebola screening after central Africa outbreak

Health officer warns, 23 screened negative

Dr. Suhas Dhandore, the airport health officer, explained that passengers can still arrive via connecting international routes, so extra caution is needed.

Awareness campaigns and screenings are underway.

So far, 23 travelers with recent visits to affected countries, 22 in Mumbai and one in Pune, have been checked by the public health department.

Good news: All tested negative for Ebola.