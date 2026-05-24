Pune airport begins Ebola screening after central Africa outbreak
India
Maharashtra has started checking travelers for Ebola at Pune International Airport after a recent outbreak in central Africa.
Health teams began screening on May 22, focusing on people arriving from high-risk countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, even though there are no direct flights from those places to Pune.
Health officer warns, 23 screened negative
Dr. Suhas Dhandore, the airport health officer, explained that passengers can still arrive via connecting international routes, so extra caution is needed.
Awareness campaigns and screenings are underway.
So far, 23 travelers with recent visits to affected countries, 22 in Mumbai and one in Pune, have been checked by the public health department.
Good news: All tested negative for Ebola.