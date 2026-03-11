Pune: Man kills roommate over who will cook dinner
India
In Pune's Moshi area, a late-night argument between two roommates over who would cook dinner turned deadly.
Pradeep Vitthal Gundare, 29, allegedly killed Balaji Maruti Khandare, 32, by hitting him on the head with an LPG cylinder.
Both men had moved to Pimpri-Chinchwad for work and were sharing an apartment in Havaldar Vasti.
Man arrested, investigation underway
Police arrested Gundare soon after the incident, with Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar guiding the arrest.
The shocking part is how a simple disagreement escalated so quickly.
In another unrelated case in Pune, a worker from Uttar Pradesh was booked for murdering his colleague Devendra Kumar Verma, 35, over a petty issue, reminding us how small conflicts can sometimes spiral out of control.