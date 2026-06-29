Pune Municipal Corporation considers cloud seeding amid water shortage
Pune is facing a tough water shortage thanks to late monsoons and shrinking reservoirs.
Since mid-June, the city has been on alternate-day water supply, with bans on car washes, swimming pools, and using drinking water for gardens or construction.
Now, the Pune Municipal Corporation is thinking about cloud seeding (basically making artificial rain) to help ease the crunch.
Pune main reservoirs running dangerously low
Mayor Manjusha Nagpure says they will check if cloud seeding is doable and worth it by talking to experts and learning from other states' experiences.
The city's main reservoirs are running dangerously low, while rapid growth means more people need water every year.
With less groundwater and little rain expected until July, officials are looking for any solution that might help.