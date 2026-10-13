Pune Municipal Corporation orders Thursday water outage from October 15
Heads up, Pune! Starting October 15, the city will have no water supply every Thursday.
The PMC is rolling this out because water reserves at the Khadakwasla dam chain are much lower than normal, and there's concern about not getting enough rain thanks to possible El Nino effects.
The goal: save as much water as possible over the next few months.
PMC mandates 10% water cut
From October 16, everyone (homes and businesses) needs to cut their water use by at least 10%. Try using treated sewage or borewell water for construction.
Public and private vehicle-washing centers have been asked to suspend operations.
And if you run into any issues during these shutdowns, PMC's helpline and Care app are there for support.
Unauthorized connections could mean legal trouble, so best to play by the rules!