Pune: Over ₹7 crore lost in 1 day to cyber scams

How people were targeted—and police advice

Victims ranged from a 68-year-old who lost nearly ₹41 lakh after being tricked by fake investment returns, to a 49-year-old lured into a share trading scam for over ₹22 lakh through online links promising big profits.

A woman was conned out of ₹20 lakh by scammers sending tasks over messages. In another case, forged cheques cost an elderly citizen over ₹1 crore.

With these incidents rising fast, DCP Vivek Masal urged everyone to double-check credentials before transferring money and never share OTPs—reminding folks that staying alert is the best defense against these scams.