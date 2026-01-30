Pune: Over ₹7 crore lost in 1 day to cyber scams
On January 28, 2026, Pune saw a wave of cyber frauds and cheating cases, with victims losing more than ₹7 crore in just one day.
Four scammers posing as buyers vanished with gold and silver worth ₹3.27 crore from two Koregaon Park jewelers without paying.
Other reported scams included fake investment returns, share trading cons through dodgy links, Telegram-based 'online task' frauds, and cheque forgery.
How people were targeted—and police advice
Victims ranged from a 68-year-old who lost nearly ₹41 lakh after being tricked by fake investment returns, to a 49-year-old lured into a share trading scam for over ₹22 lakh through online links promising big profits.
A woman was conned out of ₹20 lakh by scammers sending tasks over messages. In another case, forged cheques cost an elderly citizen over ₹1 crore.
With these incidents rising fast, DCP Vivek Masal urged everyone to double-check credentials before transferring money and never share OTPs—reminding folks that staying alert is the best defense against these scams.