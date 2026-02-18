Pune records 1 of its warmest February nights in recent years — the last comparable February 18 was in 2021
India
Pune woke up to an unusually warm February morning, with Shivajinagar recording a minimum of 18.4°C—one of the highest February minima at the station in recent years — the last comparable February 18 reading was in 2021.
IMD says the city could see daytime highs reach 35°C by next week, and nights are expected to stay warmer than usual.
IMD says early warmth is normal for February
If you've noticed it feeling more like summer already, you're not wrong.
Meteorologists say moist winds and extra cloud cover are trapping heat at night, making things warmer.
While a brief cool-down is expected soon, IMD assures this early warmth is pretty normal for February's transition into summer—so don't pack away those lighter clothes just yet!