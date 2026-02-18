Pune records 1 of its warmest February nights in recent years — the last comparable February 18 was in 2021 India Feb 18, 2026

Pune woke up to an unusually warm February morning, with Shivajinagar recording a minimum of 18.4°C—one of the highest February minima at the station in recent years — the last comparable February 18 reading was in 2021.

IMD says the city could see daytime highs reach 35°C by next week, and nights are expected to stay warmer than usual.