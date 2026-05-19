Pune restaurants raise menu prices as LPG petrol diesel climb
India
If you're grabbing a bite in Pune, expect to pay a bit more soon. Local restaurants are raising menu prices because liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), crude oil, and transport expenses are climbing.
Barve Dahiwada in Kothrud has already bumped its rates by ₹10, with owner Kalpak Barve pointing to commercial LPG, petrol, and diesel price increases.
Pune eateries seek loyal customer support
Many eateries have upped their prices by 2% to 5% or more just to keep up with rising costs: Spring Onion is reviewing its menu, and Zillionth Bistro raised rates by ₹20 to ₹25.
Most local spots are leaning on loyal customers to help them through these tough times, hoping things settle down soon.