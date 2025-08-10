Next Article
Pune traffic comes to standstill as rain, Raksha Bandhan shopping collide
Pune's traffic came to a standstill on Saturday, with heavy rain and last-minute Raksha Bandhan shopping causing major gridlock.
Many ditched public transport for personal cars, making jams on Shivajinagar, Laxmi Road, and other hotspots even worse.
Waterlogged streets and potholes didn't help—some people just gave up and turned back home.
Commuters vent out frustration on X
Frustrated commuters took to X to call out the chaos, blaming missing traffic wardens and broken signals.
Ongoing metro and flyover construction has squeezed already-narrow roads, while illegal parking and roadside stalls—especially around FC Road—left even less space for cars to move.
The result: hours-long jams that stretched late into the night, leaving everyone hoping for smoother days ahead.