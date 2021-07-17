Home / News / India News / Pune: Two men beaten to death, woman injured over affair
Pune: Two men beaten to death, woman injured over affair

The incident came to light when villagers alerted the police on Saturday morning

Two men were allegedly beaten to death, while a woman, who was in a relationship with one of them, suffered injuries after family members attacked them over their affair near Chakan in Pune district. The incident occurred on Friday night. The victims, Balu Sitaram Gawade (26) and his friend Rahul Dattatray Gawade (28), were beaten to death by a hotel owner and five others.

Incident

Woman and her lover had eloped on Thursday

Both Balu and Rahul were residents of Aaskhed Khurd village near Chakan. The accused have been detained, police said. "The incident came to light when villagers alerted the police on Saturday morning. One of the deceased men and the hotel owner's daughter were having an affair and had eloped on Thursday with his friend's help," Sub-Inspector Vikas Panchmukh of Chakan Police said.

Trio was traced and allegedly beaten by couple's family members

"The woman's parents traced the couple and the friend and brought them to Chakan," the sub-inspector further said. "The trio was allegedly beaten by the couple's family members. The two men died on the spot, while the woman was injured in the attack and was rushed to a hospital by her family," the police said.

A similar incident was reported in UP last year

"Six persons, including the couple's family members, have been detained and the police are in the process of registering a case," the official said. Further details in the case are awaited. A similar incident was reported last year in UP, where a 40-year-old woman and her lover were brutally beaten by the woman's family members and other villagers who were opposed to their relationship.

