Punjab farmers to hold rail roko today over damaged wheat
India
Punjab farmers are planning a rail roko protest this Friday, April 17, from noon to 3pm
Trains in places like Amritsar and Ludhiana will be stopped as farmers push for the government to start buying their wheat right away and relax quality checks: recent rain and hailstorms have damaged their crops, making things tough.
Punjab wheat unsold, prices cut
Farmers say they're losing money fast because their wheat isn't being picked up, forcing them to sell at low prices.
KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that wheat was lying unsold in mandis and traders were forcing price cuts.
Some groups are also asking for ₹50,000 per acre as compensation for crop losses.
If the government doesn't act soon, farmers warn they might take even bigger steps.