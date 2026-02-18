Punjab: AAP sarpanch shot dead at wedding

Police investigating possible links between the 2 murders

In January, Jarmal Singh—another local AAP sarpanch—was also killed during a wedding.

Police later arrested two shooters and several accomplices; CCTV footage is being examined.

A foreign-based gangster has claimed responsibility for that attack, and police are now looking into whether these killings are linked to gang rivalries.

The recent violence has sparked fresh worries about safety for local leaders in Punjab.