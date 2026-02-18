Punjab: AAP sarpanch shot dead at wedding
Harpinder Singh, the sarpanch of Thathian Mahanta village and an AAP member, was shot and killed at a wedding in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
The attacker fired at Singh's head; his brother was badly injured while trying to catch the shooter.
This is the second murder of an AAP village leader in the area last month (January 2026).
Police investigating possible links between the 2 murders
In January, Jarmal Singh—another local AAP sarpanch—was also killed during a wedding.
Police later arrested two shooters and several accomplices; CCTV footage is being examined.
A foreign-based gangster has claimed responsibility for that attack, and police are now looking into whether these killings are linked to gang rivalries.
The recent violence has sparked fresh worries about safety for local leaders in Punjab.