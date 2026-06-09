Punjab farmers protest urea shortage with 15L needed, 4L available

Strait of Hormuz disrupts urea output

The crunch is mainly due to disrupted raw material imports through the Strait of Hormuz, which has slowed production at key plants.

With supplies low, some farmers say they're being pushed to buy pricier nano urea or pay inflated rates due to black marketing.

Officials are urging people not to panic buy or hoard, warning it could make things even tougher while they work on restocking.

Protests continue as farmers demand quick action and fair prices.