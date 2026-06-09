Punjab farmers protest urea shortage with 15L needed, 4L available
India
Farmers across Punjab are hitting the streets over a major urea fertilizer shortage, just as paddy planting kicks off.
The state needs 15 lakh tons for its fields but only has 4 lakh tons in stock, leaving many worried about their crops and livelihoods.
Strait of Hormuz disrupts urea output
The crunch is mainly due to disrupted raw material imports through the Strait of Hormuz, which has slowed production at key plants.
With supplies low, some farmers say they're being pushed to buy pricier nano urea or pay inflated rates due to black marketing.
Officials are urging people not to panic buy or hoard, warning it could make things even tougher while they work on restocking.
Protests continue as farmers demand quick action and fair prices.