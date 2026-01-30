Punjab: Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead outside Mohali SSP office
Gurvinder Singh, who was accused in the murder of student leader Gurlal Brar, was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon right outside the Mohali District Administrative Complex.
Two men on a motorcycle fired at him while he was with his wife, and he did not survive.
What's happening now?
Singh's wife was also hurt in the attack. Police have registered an FIR against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar after Singh's wife named him;
Goldy Brar's gang has claimed responsibility online, calling it revenge.
Multiple police teams are investigating all possible leads and checking if this killing is linked to other recent crimes in Punjab.