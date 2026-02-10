Punjab Police arrest over 1,600 people in 'Operation Prahar-2'

Operation in full swing

With more than 2,000 police teams comprising around 12,000 personnel on the ground, police have already carried out more than 2,700 raids.

So far, they've rounded up 2,596 people—including 53 proclaimed offenders—and detained over 500 as a precaution.

Officers are checking hotspots like railway stations, bus stands, airports, shopping malls and busy marketplaces for illegal weapons and drugs.

If you spot anything shady or have tips about gang activity, you can anonymously reach out via their Anti-Gangster Helpline (93946-93946).