Punjab sets up land for Guru Ravidass center ahead of PM Modi's visit India Jan 29, 2026

Just before PM Modi's trip to Punjab for Guru Ravidass's birth anniversary on Feb 1, 2026, the state government has set aside over nine acres (valued at ₹10.50 crore according to one report, while registries total ₹7,02,54,659) for a new Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre.

The center will focus on sharing and preserving Guru Ravidass's messages through research, seminars, and community events.