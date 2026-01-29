Punjab sets up land for Guru Ravidass center ahead of PM Modi's visit
Just before PM Modi's trip to Punjab for Guru Ravidass's birth anniversary on Feb 1, 2026, the state government has set aside over nine acres (valued at ₹10.50 crore according to one report, while registries total ₹7,02,54,659) for a new Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre.
The center will focus on sharing and preserving Guru Ravidass's messages through research, seminars, and community events.
Why this matters
This is a step by the Punjab government to honor Guru Ravidass's legacy of equality and social justice—values that still matter today.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the goal is to spread these teachings worldwide.
There's also a memorial in the works at Khural Garh, showing real commitment to keeping these ideas alive for future generations.