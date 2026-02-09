Punjab: Student kills classmate, then himself in college classroom
India
A tragic incident shook Mai Bhago Law College in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Monday when 20-year-old Prince Raj shot and killed his classmate Sandeep Kaur, 19, before classes began.
After shooting Sandeep, Prince turned the gun on himself as panicked students ran from the room.
Sandeep died instantly; Prince is now in critical condition.
Sandeep's mother raises concerns about campus security
Police are treating this as a murder case and have seized both students' phones for investigation.
Early findings suggest a possible "friendship angle" behind the crime, according to officials.
CCTV footage is being reviewed to understand what happened.
Sandeep's mother has raised serious concerns about campus security and said her daughter had faced harassment from Prince before the attack.