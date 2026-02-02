Punjab to lose ₹24,000cr in 5 years: Finance Commission
Big change for Punjab: The 16th Finance Commission has stopped Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) for all states for the current award period.
This means Punjab will miss out on ₹24,000 crore over five years—a tough blow since the state already carries a massive debt.
On the upside, Punjab's share of central taxes is going up slightly, and it will get nearly ₹20,000 crore for local bodies and disaster management.
State finance minister calls it disappointing
Losing RDG puts extra pressure on Punjab's finances just when every rupee counts.
State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema called the move disappointing, saying it falls short on much-needed revenue support and special help for border areas and disasters.
This could affect funding for public services and local projects in the coming years.