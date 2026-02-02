Punjab to lose ₹24,000cr in 5 years: Finance Commission India Feb 02, 2026

Big change for Punjab: The 16th Finance Commission has stopped Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) for all states for the current award period.

This means Punjab will miss out on ₹24,000 crore over five years—a tough blow since the state already carries a massive debt.

On the upside, Punjab's share of central taxes is going up slightly, and it will get nearly ₹20,000 crore for local bodies and disaster management.