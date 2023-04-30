India

Punjab: 9 dead, 11 hospitalized after gas leak in Ludhiana

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 30, 2023, 10:32 am 1 min read

A toxic gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday morning resulted in the death of nine people while 11 others have been hospitalized. The incident was reported from Giaspura in Ludhiana. The area has been cordoned off and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel arrived at the site along with the police and fire department personnel. The leak's source hasn't been identified yet.

