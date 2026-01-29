Punjab's massive heroin bust highlights anti-drug push

Community power: Locals at the heart of the fight

The campaign, relaunched on January 7, 2026 by Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is all about getting everyday people involved—think padayatras, rallies, and tech tools to spread awareness.

AAP says this community-first approach is key to making Punjab safer and drug-free, with leaders emphasizing that real change comes when everyone pitches in.