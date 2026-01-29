Punjab's massive heroin bust highlights anti-drug push
India
Authorities just seized heroin worth a staggering ₹200 crore in Amritsar, stopping a major consignment that had reportedly come in from Pakistan.
This big win is part of the state's "Yudh Nasheya Virudh" campaign, which leans on local Village Defence Committees and "Pinda de Pehredaar" (Village Guards) to help crack down on drug trafficking.
Community power: Locals at the heart of the fight
The campaign, relaunched on January 7, 2026 by Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is all about getting everyday people involved—think padayatras, rallies, and tech tools to spread awareness.
AAP says this community-first approach is key to making Punjab safer and drug-free, with leaders emphasizing that real change comes when everyone pitches in.