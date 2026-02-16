Queen Rania's India visit: She meets Isha Ambani, Karisma Kapoor

Queen Rania of Jordan dropped by Mukesh and Nita Ambani's place in Mumbai on February 14, and her visit included discussions on women's leadership and craftsmanship. Her trip included a visit to the Chanakya School of Craft—where women learn traditional embroidery for both heritage and independence.

Championing women's empowerment At the Chanakya School, Queen Rania saw firsthand how over 300 embroidery techniques are taught to thousands of women, helping them gain skills and economic freedom.

Her visit put a spotlight on preserving culture while supporting women's empowerment.

Queen Rania also visited the Swadesh store She also checked out the Swadesh store at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where local women were busy with embroidery, weaving, and carpet knotting—real-life examples of how traditional crafts can still shape futures.

A chat on leadership and more Queen Rania joined Isha Ambani and other trailblazing women like Karisma Kapoor and Masaba Gupta for a chat about leadership, business, fashion, and making an impact.

The vibe was all about sharing ideas and pushing for more opportunities for women everywhere.