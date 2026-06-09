Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, sole survivor of Delhi B&B fire, dies
India
Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, 77, who was the only member of his family to survive last week's tragic fire at a Delhi bed-and-breakfast, has now passed away.
The fire broke out on June 3 at Hauz Rani B and B, killing 21 people, including eight from the Aggarwal family, while they were staying close by for his hospital treatment.
Cremation held at Gurugram Sector 32
Aggarwal was cremated on Tuesday at Gurugram's Sector 32 ground, where his son, wife, mother, daughters, and other relatives were also laid to rest just days before.
With all family members gone, their Gurugram home will be locked up indefinitely as relatives mourn and try to process this huge loss.