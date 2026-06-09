Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, sole survivor of Delhi B&B fire, dies India Jun 09, 2026

Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, 77, who was the only member of his family to survive last week's tragic fire at a Delhi bed-and-breakfast, has now passed away.

The fire broke out on June 3 at Hauz Rani B and B, killing 21 people, including eight from the Aggarwal family, while they were staying close by for his hospital treatment.