Two children drown in river amid heavy rains in Raigad

Children aged seven and three drowned in the Patalganaga river

Two children allegedly drowned in the Patalganga river in Maharashtra's Raigad amid heavy rainfall, and the body of one of the victims has been recovered, an official said on Tuesday. According to civic authorities, Nillambha Shrikant Hanchalikar (7) and her three-year-old brother Babu drowned in the Patalganaga river at Krantinagar in Khopoli late on Monday evening.

Authorities are searching for the boy's body

After the authorities were informed of the incident, a search was undertaken, following which the girl's body was recovered around eight km from Khopoli, while the boy is still missing, the official said. Meanwhile, several areas of the district were inundated due to heavy rains on Monday. Water levels rose in Amba, Savitri, Kundalika, and Balganga rivers.

Other incidents

Landslides were witnessed at Sukeli Khind and near Matheran

In Pen taluka, Tambadshet, Durshet, Jeete, among other villages witnessed flooding, due to which 100 people were evacuated to safer places, while 150 people were evacuated in Panvel taluka. Landslides were witnessed at Sukeli Khind on the Mumbai-Goa route and at Jumapatti near Matheran. Traffic on both routes was hit, as work was underway to clear the debris.

Rainfall

Amount of rainfall recorded in different parts of Raigad district

As per official data, till Tuesday morning, Matheran had recorded the highest rainfall at 255.70 mm, while Murud recorded the lowest at 37 mm. In the last 24 hours, Raigad district has recorded 2,082 mm rainfall. Alibaug recorded 96 mm rain, Roha 153 mm, Pen 187 mm, Sudhagad 220 mm, Poladpur 122 mm, Panvel 182 mm, Mhasala 53 mm, and Mahad 94 mm.