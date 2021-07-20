Home / News / India News / Two children drown in river amid heavy rains in Raigad
India

Two children drown in river amid heavy rains in Raigad

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 05:44 pm
Two children drown in river amid heavy rains in Raigad
Children aged seven and three drowned in the Patalganaga river

Two children allegedly drowned in the Patalganga river in Maharashtra's Raigad amid heavy rainfall, and the body of one of the victims has been recovered, an official said on Tuesday. According to civic authorities, Nillambha Shrikant Hanchalikar (7) and her three-year-old brother Babu drowned in the Patalganaga river at Krantinagar in Khopoli late on Monday evening.

In this article
Search

Authorities are searching for the boy's body

After the authorities were informed of the incident, a search was undertaken, following which the girl's body was recovered around eight km from Khopoli, while the boy is still missing, the official said. Meanwhile, several areas of the district were inundated due to heavy rains on Monday. Water levels rose in Amba, Savitri, Kundalika, and Balganga rivers.

Other incidents

Landslides were witnessed at Sukeli Khind and near Matheran

In Pen taluka, Tambadshet, Durshet, Jeete, among other villages witnessed flooding, due to which 100 people were evacuated to safer places, while 150 people were evacuated in Panvel taluka. Landslides were witnessed at Sukeli Khind on the Mumbai-Goa route and at Jumapatti near Matheran. Traffic on both routes was hit, as work was underway to clear the debris.

Rainfall

Amount of rainfall recorded in different parts of Raigad district

As per official data, till Tuesday morning, Matheran had recorded the highest rainfall at 255.70 mm, while Murud recorded the lowest at 37 mm. In the last 24 hours, Raigad district has recorded 2,082 mm rainfall. Alibaug recorded 96 mm rain, Roha 153 mm, Pen 187 mm, Sudhagad 220 mm, Poladpur 122 mm, Panvel 182 mm, Mhasala 53 mm, and Mahad 94 mm.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: 4 vaccines in human trial stage, government tells Parliament

Latest News

'Dial 100' trailer: Neena Gupta seeks revenge in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

Entertainment

Jeff Bezos successfully flies to space aboard Blue Origin spacecraft

Technology

Decoding the rivalry of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Charith Asalanka drives SL to 275/9

Sports

Yamaha FZ 25's MotoGP Edition launched at Rs. 1.37 lakh

Auto

Latest India News

Coronavirus: 4 vaccines in human trial stage, government tells Parliament

India

Hyderabad businessman donates Rs. 1cr gold sword to Tirupati temple

India

Central team suggests total lockdown in 2 Maharashtra districts

India

Thackeray performs 'maha puja,' prays for end of COVID-19 crisis

India

Sorry state of affairs: SC on Kerala's Bakrid lockdown relaxation

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Maharashtra News

COVID-19 effect: Number of pre-primary students falls in Aurangabad schools

India

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, arrested in porn films case

Entertainment

Three feared drowned in Raigad; Mumbai under red alert

India

Coronavirus: India reports 38K+ new cases; 60% in Kerala, Maharashtra

India

22 died as heavy rains lash Mumbai; government announces relief

India
Trending Topics