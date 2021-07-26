Home / News / India News / Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed
Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed

Heavy rains are predicted in Gujarat in the upcoming days

Incessant rains lashed several parts of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, causing water-logging and damage at various places due to which 56 roads in the state were closed for vehicular movement, the state government said on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted an active wet spell in the state till July 27.

Heavy to moderate rainfall seen in most parts

As per figures provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), most parts of Gujarat, including the Saurashtra region, received heavy to moderate rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday. Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district in Saurashtra received the highest 198 mm rain during the period, the SEOC said in a release.

A state highway was closed following the heavy downpour

Over 56 roads, including a state highway, 54 roads under various panchayats, and one uncategorized road, were shut following the heavy downpour, while all the national highways passing through the state were open for traffic, the release said. In the last 24 hours, Chhotaudepur taluka received 190 mm rainfall, followed by Kwant-182 mm, Becharaji-160 mm, Kalavad-147 mm, Tilakwada-147 mm, and Botad taluka-146 mm.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea

Significant rainfall in the range of 60 mm to 100 mm was recorded in many districts, including Vadodara, Panchmahal, Mahidagar, Kheda, Aravalli, Morbi, Gir-Somnath, Tapi, Ahmedabad, and Dahod. Heavy rains are very likely in Valsad, Jamnagar, and Gir-Somnath In view of the bad weather and rough sea conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the waters till July 29, the IMD said.

