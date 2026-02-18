Rajasthan: 2 dead, 3 injured as SUV overturns, catches fire

Locals helped out before police arrived

Kajod Singh (45) and Ajay Singh (42) lost their lives on the spot due to head injuries.

The survivors—Shankar Singh (45), Vijay Singh (35), and Phoolchand (40)—were first rushed to a local hospital, then referred to a hospital in Bhilwara because their injuries were serious.

Locals jumped in to help right away but needed heavy machinery to get everyone out of the wreckage.