Rajasthan: 2 dead, 3 injured as SUV overturns, catches fire
India
A road accident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district turned tragic on Wednesday evening when an SUV heading to a pre-wedding event overturned while swerving to avoid buffaloes.
The crash left two people dead and three others seriously hurt, with the vehicle catching fire after flipping over.
Locals helped out before police arrived
Kajod Singh (45) and Ajay Singh (42) lost their lives on the spot due to head injuries.
The survivors—Shankar Singh (45), Vijay Singh (35), and Phoolchand (40)—were first rushed to a local hospital, then referred to a hospital in Bhilwara because their injuries were serious.
Locals jumped in to help right away but needed heavy machinery to get everyone out of the wreckage.