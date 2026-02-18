Rajasthan: 2 kids killed, 3 others injured in wedding procession
India
A wedding celebration in Gol Doongri, Rajasthan took a heartbreaking turn on Wednesday (Feb 18, 2026) evening.
While everyone was dancing in Sagar Keerm's 'Bindoli' procession, a pickup truck carrying DJ equipment suddenly reversed into the crowd.
Two kids lost their lives and three others were seriously hurt.
Driver detained, questioning underway
The victims—Kuldeep (8) and Dilkhush (10)—were among those enjoying the festivities when tragedy struck.
Locals rushed to help, but sadly couldn't save the two children.
The driver was detained by police after being confronted by upset relatives, and is being questioned.
The injured are being treated at a local hospital.