Rajasthan: Clerk attacks contract worker as patient dies due to delay India Jan 31, 2026

At Saadat Hospital in Rajasthan's Tonk district, a senior clerk named Affaq allegedly lost his cool during an emergency on Saturday night.

With the internet down and only one admission slip available for two accident victims, Affaq reportedly smashed the registration counter glass and physically attacked contract worker Mahavir Gurjar, causing panic in the hospital.