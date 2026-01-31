Rajasthan: Clerk attacks contract worker as patient dies due to delay
India
At Saadat Hospital in Rajasthan's Tonk district, a senior clerk named Affaq allegedly lost his cool during an emergency on Saturday night.
With the internet down and only one admission slip available for two accident victims, Affaq reportedly smashed the registration counter glass and physically attacked contract worker Mahavir Gurjar, causing panic in the hospital.
Contract staff go on strike demanding strict action
After the incident, contract staff went on strike demanding strict action against Affaq and better security.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hanuman Prasad Bairwa filed a police complaint, which helped end the strike and resume hospital services.
Police are now investigating, and hospital management is reviewing security to prevent future incidents.