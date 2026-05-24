Rajasthan heat wave reaches 46 Celsius, storms expected May 28-29

Rajasthan may reach 47 Celsius

Sri Ganganagar hit the top at 46 Celsius on May 24, with Vanasthali and Churu not far behind.

Kota, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Jaipur have all been sweltering too.

Officials say things might get even hotter in western districts by May 26-27, possibly up to 47 Celsius in some places, but relief should follow as storms roll in later this week and into early June.