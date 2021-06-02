Home / News / India News / Man kills wife, son; drags body on street for meters
India

Man kills wife, son; drags body on street for meters

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 05:25 pm
Man kills wife, son; drags body on street for meters
A probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder

A man hacked his wife to death and dragged her body for several meters on the street in Kota, Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday, adding that their nine-month-old son who was injured in the attack died in the hospital later. After the incident which took place in Rampura on Tuesday night, the man surrendered to the police.

In this article
Details

People were terrified to see him drag his wife's body

"Following a brawl, Pintu alias Sunil Valmiki (40), a resident of Bhatapada area, attacked his wife Seema (35) with an ax which led to her on-the-spot death," Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Ram Kalyan said. "He then dragged her body for 70-80 meters on the street which created panic and terror in the area," the DSP said.

Death

Unclear how the child suffered injuries

Leaving the body on the street, Valmiki surrendered at Rampura Police Station and confessed to the crime. "The couple's son Avinash was injured during the incident and died during treatment in hospital on Wednesday morning," police said. However, it is not clear how the child suffered injuries. "Police has sent the bodies of the woman and the child for post-mortem," the DSP said.

Similar incident

A similar case of domestic rage happened in Patna

"A probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder," he said. In a similar case of domestic violence in Patna, a 30-year-old daily wager allegedly hacked his two minor children to death in their sleep in May. As per reports, the crime occurred a day after the man's wife lodged a case against him alleging domestic violence and dowry.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi: Cleric arrested for raping minor girl inside a mosque

Latest News

2021 French Open: Serena Williams advances after beating Mihaela Buzarnescu

Sports

Dr. Fauci's leaked 2020 emails reveal knowledge of lab-leak theory

Science

Conway hits century to keep NZ on top against England

Sports

French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Martinez in straight sets

Sports

Mehul Choksi case: What are the legal issues before India?

India

Latest India News

Delhi: Cleric arrested for raping minor girl inside a mosque

India

A month after Kejriwal's announcement, Delhi's poor await free ration

India

Coronavirus: India reports 1.32 lakh new cases, 3.2K more deaths

India

Foreign COVID-19 vaccines exempted from local trials, batch testing

India

Assam: Doctor brutally assaulted by mob after COVID-19 patient dies

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics