Man kills wife, son; drags body on street for meters

A probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder

A man hacked his wife to death and dragged her body for several meters on the street in Kota, Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday, adding that their nine-month-old son who was injured in the attack died in the hospital later. After the incident which took place in Rampura on Tuesday night, the man surrendered to the police.

Details

People were terrified to see him drag his wife's body

"Following a brawl, Pintu alias Sunil Valmiki (40), a resident of Bhatapada area, attacked his wife Seema (35) with an ax which led to her on-the-spot death," Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Ram Kalyan said. "He then dragged her body for 70-80 meters on the street which created panic and terror in the area," the DSP said.

Death

Unclear how the child suffered injuries

Leaving the body on the street, Valmiki surrendered at Rampura Police Station and confessed to the crime. "The couple's son Avinash was injured during the incident and died during treatment in hospital on Wednesday morning," police said. However, it is not clear how the child suffered injuries. "Police has sent the bodies of the woman and the child for post-mortem," the DSP said.

Similar incident

A similar case of domestic rage happened in Patna

"A probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder," he said. In a similar case of domestic violence in Patna, a 30-year-old daily wager allegedly hacked his two minor children to death in their sleep in May. As per reports, the crime occurred a day after the man's wife lodged a case against him alleging domestic violence and dowry.