Rajesh Chintu from Sonbhadra dies after fight at Namo Ghat
India
A trip to Namo Ghat in Varanasi turned tragic for 17-year-old Rajesh Chintu from Sonbhadra, who died on Sunday after a heated argument between his group and private security guards got out of hand.
The disagreement at the ramp gate quickly escalated into a physical fight, leaving Chintu injured.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Four detained as police review CCTV
Police have detained four people and are now reviewing CCTV footage to figure out exactly what happened.
According to Assistant Commissioner Vijay Pratap Singh, further action will depend on the results of his ongoing investigation.