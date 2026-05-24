Rajesh Chintu from Sonbhadra dies after fight at Namo Ghat India May 24, 2026

A trip to Namo Ghat in Varanasi turned tragic for 17-year-old Rajesh Chintu from Sonbhadra, who died on Sunday after a heated argument between his group and private security guards got out of hand.

The disagreement at the ramp gate quickly escalated into a physical fight, leaving Chintu injured.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.