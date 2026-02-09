Rajya Sabha MP calls for independent space force
BJP MP Sujeet Kumar has called for an independent space force to protect India's interests in space.
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, he said, "Along with all these achievements, an independent space force is also a strategic necessity today," highlighting how much we rely on satellites for things like communication, navigation, banking, and defense.
Kumar believes a separate space force would mean clearer leadership
Kumar pointed out that while India already has the Defence Space Agency and Defence Space Research Organisation—and ISRO's achievements are well known—the Defence Space Agency doesn't have full independence or its own dedicated team.
He believes a separate space force would mean clearer leadership and stronger protection of India's assets in orbit.
US set up its Space Force back in 2019
Other countries are moving fast—China has its own strategic support force, and the US set up its Space Force back in 2019.
Kumar urged the government to form a committee to explore this idea further so India doesn't fall behind as space becomes more important for security worldwide.