Ramadan begins today in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

For about a month (29-30 days), Muslims fast from dawn to sunset—no food or drink during daylight hours—leading up to Eid ul-Fitr around March 18-20. As the days pass, pre-dawn meals get earlier and evening meals get later. Special Taraweeh prayers also kicked off right after Ramadan was announced.

Why does the start date vary?

Ramadan's start date isn't always the same everywhere—it depends on local moon sightings.

For example, Saudi Arabia and some Gulf countries began fasting on February 18; other countries began on different days.

It's all about following local traditions when it comes to spotting that first sliver of moon!