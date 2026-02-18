Ramadan begins tomorrow, confirms Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi
India
It's official—Ramadan starts tomorrow!
Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi announced the crescent moon was spotted on Wednesday evening (Feb 18), after getting verified reports from various districts across Kashmir and the Jammu region.
After checking in with scholars from different Islamic traditions, he confirmed fasting begins Thursday (Feb 19).
Significance of the month
This isn't just a date on the calendar—Ramadan is one of Islam's most important months, with daily fasting from dawn to dusk.
The early consultations among scholars prompted authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to announce the start, bringing a real sense of unity as the holy month begins.