Ramdev releases scientific research paper on Patanjali's COVID-19 medicine

Yoga guru Ramdev today released a scientific research paper on a medicine developed by his company - Patanjali Ayurved - for the treatment of COVID-19.

The announcement was made at a press conference where Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari were also present, ANI reports.

Here are more details on this.

Details

The medicine is certified by the WHO: Ramdev

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ramdev emphasized the medicine's certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) during the event on Friday.

He said the scientific research paper was presented to satisfy those who had earlier raised questions about the medicine's effectiveness and relevance.

The Union Health Minister also highlighted the importance of Ayurveda at the international level.

Here are some pictures from the event

'Patanjali's research will benefit 158 countries'

Meanwhile, Patanjali's dairy arm tweeted, "Patanjali Research Institute's scientific research and success on the first evidence based corona medicine will benefit 158 countries of the world (sic)." The medicine is called the Coronil tablet.

Harsh Vardhan lauded Ayurvedic medicines

At today's event, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the growth rate of Ayurvedic medicines has increased.

"Ayurveda has Rs. 30,000 crore economy in India. As per official data, it used to see a growth of 15-20% every year pre-coronavirus. Post-COVID, this growth rate has risen to 50-90%. It is an indication that people have accepted it," the Health Minister was quoted as saying.

Coronil's launch was mired in controversy last year

Coronil was first launched by Patanjali in June last year, with the company claiming it as a 100% cure for the coronavirus.

However, it gave rise to a controversy, with experts alleging a lack of research and clinical trials.

Later, the Union AYUSH Ministry clarified the company could market the drug as an an immunity booster and not as a cure.

India reported 13,000+ COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Meanwhile, India reported over 13,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total case load to 1,09,63,394. Further, 97 more fatalities pushed the country's death toll to 1,56,111, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

