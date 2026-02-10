Ranchi: 12, 16-year-old sisters missing for 2 days
India
Two sisters, aged 12 and 16, went missing in Ranchi on February 8 after heading out to a shop and not coming back.
Their family reported them missing the next day, and now the police are checking CCTV footage and following up on leads to find them.
Police offer reward to find missing girls
Police are also trying to find a 12-year-old girl who disappeared from Girjatoli village on February 4. They've even announced a ₹21,000 reward for any helpful info.
Officer-in-charge Ramnarayan Singh says the sisters' case is a top priority, with teams analyzing CCTV footage to track down the girls.