Ravi Kota reviews 7 World Bank projects worth ₹16,648cr

Assam seeks digital governance and investment

Assam pitched fresh ideas like boosting digital governance and improving public services, basically making things faster and easier for people.

They also asked for more flexibility in project rules so they can try new technology solutions.

Plus, Assam wants help from global partners to bring in private investment and keep infrastructure running strong for the long haul.

The World Bank seemed impressed with the progress so far and is open to teaming up on even more innovative projects ahead.