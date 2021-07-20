Home / News / India News / Record 100% pass percentage registered in WB Class 10 examination
Record 100% pass percentage registered in WB Class 10 examination

Around 10 lakh students secured 60 percent in the new evaluation method

The West Bengal Board Class 10 Examination result was declared on Tuesday with a record 100 percent pass percentage and 90 percent of the students securing more than 60 percent or more marks in the new evaluation method. The Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) examination could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation.

Last year's pass percentage was 86.34 percent

The evaluation was based on the candidate's performance in the 2019 class examination in Class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in class 10 on a 50:50 basis. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told a press meet that this 100 percent pass of candidates is an all-time record. Last year's pass percentage was 86.34 percent.

Seventy-nine candidates got 697 marks out of 700 this year

Ganguly said if a candidate is not happy with the results, he/she will be able to sit for tests once the COVID-19 situation improves but in that situation this result won't be valid anymore. Around 10 lakh students secured 60 percent or more marks in the new evaluation method. At least 79 candidates got 697 marks out of 700 this year.

Number of girl students was higher than boys this year

Asked if 79 candidates will then be considered as occupying the first rank, Ganguly said, "I can say this much that these students have been awarded 697 marks. And there is no merit list this year unlike in past." The number of girl students was higher than boys this year. While 6,13,849 females were slated to sit for the papers, males were 4,65,850.

Candidates can access scoresheet from specified websites

A total of 10,79,749 candidates were slated to sit for the exam this year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board had to cancel the examination as advised by experts. By typing their date of birth and registration numbers the candidates can access the scoresheet from www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, https://wbresults.nic.in, www.exametic.com, and some other websites.

Trending Topics