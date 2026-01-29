'Record it, I'm killing her': SWAT officer killed by husband during argument
Kajal, a Delhi Police SWAT commando in her mid-20s who had been pregnant earlier, was allegedly murdered by her husband Ankur Chaudhary after a heated argument over money at their Mohan Garden home.
In a chilling moment, Ankur grabbed Kajal's phone during her call with her brother Nikhil and told him to keep the call on record as he attacked her.
The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, who is currently with his maternal grandparents.
What happened next
Ankur admitted to killing Kajal on the call and later confirmed to Nikhil that she had died from her injuries. She passed away in hospital five days later.
Police arrested Ankur soon after the incident and upgraded charges from attempted murder to murder following her death.
Kajal's family has accused Ankur's relatives of dowry harassment and alleged financial disputes, saying Ankur had taken ₹5 lakh from Kajal despite the couple's love marriage.
