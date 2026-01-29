'Record it, I'm killing her': SWAT officer killed by husband during argument

What happened next

Ankur admitted to killing Kajal on the call and later confirmed to Nikhil that she had died from her injuries. She passed away in hospital five days later.

Police arrested Ankur soon after the incident and upgraded charges from attempted murder to murder following her death.

Kajal's family has accused Ankur's relatives of dowry harassment and alleged financial disputes, saying Ankur had taken ₹5 lakh from Kajal despite the couple's love marriage.

Their young son is now with his maternal grandparents.