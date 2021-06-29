Twenty-three year old arrested from Amritsar for Red Fort violence

Gurjot was reportedly an associate of Gurjant Singh, who had allegedly hoisted a Sikh religious flag on the dome of Red Fort during the January 26 violence

A man wanted in the Red Fort flag hoisting case was arrested from Punjab and remanded in the custody of Delhi Police for three days by a court in Delhi on Monday. Gurjot Singh, 23, who was evading arrest for five months, was arrested on Sunday near Gurudwara Shri Toot Sahib in Amritsar by the Special Cell of Delhi Police following a tip-off.

Information

Rs. one lakh reward had been declared for his arrest

A reward of Rs. one lakh had been declared for his arrest, police said. He was later produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Anurag Thakur who remanded him in police custody for three days and allowed his counsel to meet him every day for half an hour.

Incident

Gurjot was involved in the tractor rally violence

According to police, Gurjot was an associate of Gurjant Singh who had allegedly hoisted a Sikh religious flag on the dome of Red Fort during the January 26 violence. Protesting farmers had on that day clashed with police during a tractor rally against the three new farm laws and stormed the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

Information

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu is accused of being the key conspirator

The court had recently taken cognizance of the charge sheet in the case and summoned all the accused on June 29. Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, is currently out on bail.

Parade

Gurjot had been following Lakha Sidhana and Deep Sidhu's videos

"Gurjot used to watch provocative videos of Lakha Sidhana and Deep Sidhu on YouTube regarding Kisan Andolan," police said. In December 2020, he came to the Singhu border twice to participate in the protest against the new farm laws. On the appeal of Sarwan Singh Pandher and Satnam Singh Pannu, Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee leaders, he decided to participate in the tractor parade.

Violence

The Red Fort gate was forcibly opened by the Nihangs

"The parade was stopped near Mukarba Chowk by-pass by police barricades, but all barricades were removed by the Nihangs and after that, all the tractors crossed the Karnal by-pass," police said. "After that, the Red Fort gate was forcibly opened by Nihangs and a mob entered the premises. Gurjot was standing in front of Red Fort, where Gurjant and others met him," police added.

Flag hoisting

Gurjant hoisted Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort dome

"After that, Gurjant went inside Red Fort and came out after hoisting Nishan Sahib flag on the dome of Red Fort," police said. Thereafter, he along with another person, identified as Jajveer, came to the Singhu border where he received a phone call from his home that their video was being aired by news channels and police was searching for him.

Information

Efforts are on to apprehend other absconding accused: Police

Later, he switched off his mobile phone and the next day, he reached his village. He was evading his arrest since then, police said. Further investigation is on and efforts are being made to apprehend other absconding accused connected with this incident, the police said.